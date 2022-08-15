Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $310,431.73 and $7,970.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00143508 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009986 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

