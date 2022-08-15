Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $310,431.73 and $7,970.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00143508 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009986 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.