Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.82 billion and $6.15 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,048.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00066038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,813,594,292 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

