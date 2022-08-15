BitcoinPoS Tops 1-Day Volume of $48.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $351,151.50 and $48.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,941,818 coins and its circulating supply is 5,730,364 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

