Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $23.00.

8/1/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $29.00.

8/1/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $28.00.

7/29/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/21/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/18/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.37. 88,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,433. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

