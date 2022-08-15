BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Up 0%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.21 and last traded at C$20.21. Approximately 79,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 115,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

