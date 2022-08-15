BMO Capital Markets Lowers MDA (OTC:MDALF) Price Target to C$10.00

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDALF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of OTC MDALF traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42. MDA has a 52 week low of C$5.02 and a 52 week high of C$12.55.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.