Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.36 Million

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,235.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 74,194.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00126393 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.