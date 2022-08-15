Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.23

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.23 and last traded at $98.06, with a volume of 10652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

