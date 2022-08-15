BoringDAO Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $14.11 million and $3,656.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $98.25 or 0.00406714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,056.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00128237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065980 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

