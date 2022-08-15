Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$221.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$217.86.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE BYD opened at C$193.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$155.73. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$117.48 and a 52-week high of C$267.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.58.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

About Boyd Group Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.