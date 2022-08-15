BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 271,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,756,064 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BRF Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

BRF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also

