Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $49,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.87. 241,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,670,186. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

