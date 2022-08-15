Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Reduced by Dockyard Capital Management LP

Dockyard Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 9.4% of Dockyard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dockyard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $556.52. 33,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,287. The firm has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.49.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

