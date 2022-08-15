Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Price Target at $96.09

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEN. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

DEN stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.21. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $6,001,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $59,786,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Denbury by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

