Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Price Target at $96.09

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.09.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEN. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Denbury Stock Up 1.6 %
DEN stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.21. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $91.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $6,001,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $59,786,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Denbury by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denbury (DEN)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.