Brokerages Set GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price at $79.67

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.67.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
Insider Activity at GitLab
In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
GitLab Stock Performance
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Articles
