Brokerages Set GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price at $79.67

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

GitLab Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.