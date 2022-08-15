Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) PT at $141.73

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.73.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

