BTIG Research Cuts Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $21.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 176.68% from the company’s current price.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 273,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,558. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $249.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 50.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

