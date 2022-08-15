Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,817 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,479. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

