Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $542.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $507.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,644 shares of company stock valued at $68,036,430. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

