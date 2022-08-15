Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.81. 700,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,519,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

