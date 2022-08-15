Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 124,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,626,045 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.