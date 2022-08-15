Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head to Head Comparison

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -28.55% -13.17% -11.40% Fluence Energy N/A -23.36% -6.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Fluence Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.86 -$3.28 million ($0.49) -18.82 Fluence Energy $680.77 million 4.59 -$162.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Byrna Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 124.15%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $28.30, suggesting a potential upside of 56.18%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Fluence Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

