ByteNext (BNU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36,705.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $322,790.53 and approximately $36,705.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00036766 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

