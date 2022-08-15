Cajutel Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,052.00 (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Cajutel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00020631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cajutel has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Cajutel has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $2,052.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014037 BTC.
About Cajutel
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cajutel
Receive News & Updates for Cajutel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cajutel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.