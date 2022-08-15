Callan Capital LLC Has $110.69 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $110,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHB traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $50.55. 60,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,407. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

