Callie R. Field Sells 6,944 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TMUS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $147.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

