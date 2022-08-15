Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. 1,329,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,631 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 794.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 460,868 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.