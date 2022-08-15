Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading 11.8% Higher

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares were up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 408,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,280,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 15.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canopy Growth by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 433,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 129,469 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

