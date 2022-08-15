Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.