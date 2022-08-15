Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $373,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

