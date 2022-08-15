Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

