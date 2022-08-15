Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,205 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $137.24 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

