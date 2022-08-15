Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,642 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.