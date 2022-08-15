Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 205 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Allstate by 50.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 133,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

