Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 591 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,388,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,012,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 111,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

