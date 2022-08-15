Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,485,539,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.17. 60,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

