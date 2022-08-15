Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Hits $110.41 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Cartesi has a market cap of $110.41 million and $16.93 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 608,178,470 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cartesi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

