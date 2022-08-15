Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) & Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Critical Analysis

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99% Value Line 58.78% 31.10% 18.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Value Line’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Value Line $40.53 million 17.99 $23.82 million $2.50 30.78

Value Line has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cartesian Growth and Value Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Value Line beats Cartesian Growth on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, The Value Line Special Situations Service, The Value Line Climate Change Investing Service, and The Value Line Information You Should Know Wealth Newsletter that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com; The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

