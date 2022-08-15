Cascades Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$9.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$967.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.50. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.45.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dominic Doré bought 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.57 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,975.21. In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré acquired 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,975.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,150 shares of company stock valued at $112,742 and have sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAS. National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

