Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,361 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,342. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86.

