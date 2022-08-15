Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of DT Midstream worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 278.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 695,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.02. 10,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,486. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

DTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.