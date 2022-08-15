Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,138 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Shares of EWS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,483. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

