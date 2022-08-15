Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 29,167 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $57.24. 123,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.