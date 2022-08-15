Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 22,774 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,774 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,776. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

