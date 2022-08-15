Celo Euro Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.27 Million (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Celo Euro has a total market cap of $34.27 million and $17,486.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,876.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00066405 BTC.

About Celo Euro

Celo Euro (CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

