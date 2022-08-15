CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

CEMEX Price Performance

CX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. 4,281,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,809. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

