Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 867,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,104. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.