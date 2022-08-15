Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Centerra Gold traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 9,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 98,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 313,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.