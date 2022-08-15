Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGIFF. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

