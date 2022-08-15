Chesapeake Energy Co. Declares None Dividend of $2.32 (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 2.32 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $98.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,787,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $15,486,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

